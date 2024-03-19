Georgia's Anaklia port: tender announced

19 Mar. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Economy Ministry said it had announced an international tender for the construction of the marine infrastructure for Anaklia deep sea port, a project earmarked for Georgia's Black Sea town.

The body added the tender documentation - based on procurement procedures of the World Bank - had been sent to the “Big Four dredging companies”:

Boskalis,

DEME,

Jan De Nul,

Van Oord.

"These companies have rich experience in designing and manufacturing marine works. Significantly, a large share of the port’s marine work comes from dredging, and these companies own 80% of the global dredging fleet,” the ministry said.

The body added the decision of sending the tender documents to the European companies had come after talks with the international consulting company HAEDES B.V.

According to the ministry, a “single-stage procurement procedure using limited international market approaches” would be used for the procurement, with invited bidders submitting tender proposals for technical and financial aspects.

"The winning proposal will be the one which meets the requirements/selection criteria and has the highest total (technical proposal score plus financial proposal) score," the statement reads.

Participants have been given 45 days to ask clarifying questions regarding the tender documentation and prepare competitive tender proposals.