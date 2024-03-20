Stoltenberg: Azerbaijan and Armenia able to reach peace deal

20 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the Alliance is not a mediator between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“NATO is not a mediator between Yerevan and Baku and cannot make proposals within the negotiation process,” Stoltenberg told Armenian journalsts.

He expressed confidence hat peace can be achieved, it is realistic, as some basic principles have already been agreed upon.

The Secretary General affirmed NATO’s support for principles that can lead to peace, adding he believes that existing differences can be resolved and overcome.

The Alliance chief reminded that France, Germany, Great Britain were also at war at different stages of history, but today these countries live in peace.

Stoltenberg noted that his message to Yerevan and Baku is that both sides should see the possibility of achieving lasting peace.