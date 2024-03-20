Makhachkala port to increase profits due to new road map

20 Mar. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The authorities of Dagestan have developed a road map aiming to develop the seaport of Makhachkala. After completion of all projects, the economic component of the enterprise may increase threefold.

A roadmap for the development of the Makhachkala port for the coming years was created by the regional authorities. The head of Dagestan Sergey Melikov published relevant information in his telegram channel.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a document, according to which all shares of the port are transferred to the established company JSC Sever-Yug. It is expected that within a few months, the authorities will find an investor who will receive a 51% stake of the enterprise.

According to the head of the region, the company has acquired the scale of federal significance, since it is now part of the international North-South transport corridor.