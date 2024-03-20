New anti-Russian sanctions introduced by US

20 Mar. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States expanded the list of sanctions against Russia. The restrictions are now in force with respect to Structure Group of Companies and the Social Design Agency. Two individuals are also included in the list.

The US Treasure expanded the list of anti-Russian restrictions. The relevant statement was published on the department’s website.

The Structure Group of Companies and the Agency for Social Design were sanctioned.

The Structure is engaged in software development, and the second organization is engaged in "socio-political projects."

In addition, restrictions were introduced in relation to two individuals who are associated with the companies - Ilya Gambashidze and Nikolai Tupikin.