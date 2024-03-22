Belarus interested in tourism in Dagestan

22 Mar. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Belarusian tour operators will visit the North Caucasus and organize a familiarization tour that will last from March 23 to 30.

According to RIA Dagestan, the organizer of the tour for guests from Belarus will be Kavkaz.RF. Representatives of the tourism industry will assess the infrastructure and meet with local colleagues.

It is noted that an extensive program is planned for the guests, during which they will be shown the cultural attractions of Dagestan and other regions of the North Caucasian Federal District.

Belarusian representatives will visit the Sulak Canyon, caves and the Glavryba eco-tour complex.