Grigory Karasin: Russia is the most pro-Caucasian country in the world

22 Mar. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

EXCLUSIVE

Russia is the most pro-Caucasian country in the whole world, the Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin emphasized in a conversation with a correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza, answering a question about modern Russian policy in the South Caucasus.

He noted that with regard to the republics of the South Caucasus, Moscow is taking a positive approach. There, the Russian Federation has no diplomatic contacts with Georgia, but mutually beneficial economic ties have been established with this country; strong allied relations have been built with Azerbaijan, and the situation with Armenia has recently become more complicated.

"You should never hold a grudge and predict something very bad and tragic. One should think positively. This approach fully applies to the present day, when we are talking about the South Caucasus, where very difficult processes are taking place. The Russian Federation still hopes for the best, because it believes that the South Caucasus' countries are our friends and neighbours. We are confident that the centuries-old mutual understanding will ultimately win, no matter what happens", the Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs explained.

"The Caucasus understands perfectly well why and for what purpose the current straightforward and arrogant policy of the Western community in the region is organized. Some are trying to play these games with Caucasian politicians. It is in vain. In my opinion, this is absolutely hopeless in historical terms, since there is nothing more pro-Caucasian than Russia on Earth. We grew up as brothers and neighbours, and we want to remain the same in future relations with all the republics of the South Caucasus", Grigory Karasin.

In particular, the senator predicts the failure of France's attempts to oust Russia from Armenia. "These are only attempts to interfere in other people's affairs. This is the eternal struggle of the former colonial powers to return as a "good uncle" to this or that region. At the same time, in fact, they have very specific politically selfish considerations and plans", the Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs concluded.