Azerbaijani PM sends condolences amid Moscow terrorist attack

23 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has sent a letter of condolences to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, according to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The Azerbaijan PM expressed profound sadness upon hearing about the significant loss of life and injuries stemming from the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall.

Asadov extended heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wished all the injured a speedy recovery.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also expressed Türkiye’s condemnation of the concert hall attack in a telephone call to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.