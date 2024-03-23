Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall unites South Caucasus

23 Mar. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Residents of the capitals of three South Caucasus republics - Baku, Yerevan and Tbilisi - staged spontaneous memorial actions at the Russian diplomatic missions in connection with the mass death of people during the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.

Today, in all three republics of the South Caucasus, citizens express condolences to the relatives of those killed in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region, bringing flowers and symbolic gifts to Russian missions.

In Baku, early this morning, local residents have been bringing mourning flowers and wreaths, toys and candles to the Russian Embassy in memory of the victims of the atrocity committed yesterday against visitors to Crocus City Hall. Baku residents speak about the inadmissibility of terrorist crimes and wish a speedy recovery to the victims.

In Yerevan, flowers and candles also appeared at the Russian embassy. Yerevan residents demand punishment for the terrorists and express their condolences to the families of the victims of the terrorist attack. Many refuse to talk to journalists and express their feelings without commenting them.

Despite the lack of diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation, Georgia also commemorates the victims: Tbilisi residents are coming with flowers and candles to the Swiss embassy, where the Russian Interests Section is working. In Tbilisi, people hope that the masterminds of the terrorist attack will be discovered. They also sympathy for the relatives of the dead and injured.