Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation: militants who carried out terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall do not have Russian citizenship

23 Mar. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian citizenship of the militants who attacked Crocus City Hall turned out to be fake, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation reported that the suspects are foreigners and did not have Russian passports.

Today, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs officially denied allegations that appeared in the media that the militants who carried out the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall were Russians.

The department emphasized that those suspected of carrying out the terrorist attack only have foreign passports.

“In a number of Telegram channels and social networks, allegations were circulated today that the four suspects in the terrorist attack on March 22 at the Crocus City Hall are citizens of Russia. This information is false. All of them are foreign citizens,”

– the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia informed.