15-year-old Islam saved 100 people during terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall

23 Mar. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A teenager who worked part-time in the wardrobe of Crocus City Hall, thanks to strict adherence to instructions, saved 100 visitors from probable death during a terrorist attack.

A video is spreading on social networks in which a teenager leads the evacuation of visitors to the Crocus City Hall during the terrorist attack that occurred yesterday. He directs people along the passage to the Crocus Expo exhibition, saying “Everyone go that way, to the Expo!”, and showing where to go.

It turned out that the teenager is a 15-year-old schoolboy named Islam, who works part-time at the Crocus City Hall as a cloakroom attendant. Like other employees, he had been trained in emergency situations and had memorized what to do if it was necessary to safely evacuate people from a building.

When it became clear that the Crocus City Hall was attacked by terrorists and the building was on fire, Islam behaved strictly according to the instructions and began to direct the people who were near the cloakroom to the emergency exit leading to the Crocus Expo.

Islam’s directions helped a group of visitors who initially ran in the wrong direction and nearly reached a dead end. The teenager led them out of the building engulfed in flames.

Thus, he saved about 100 people from terrorist bullets and fire.