Aras Agalarov: terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall inexplicable from point of view of human values

24 Mar. 10:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yesterday, the owner of the Crocus Group of companies, billionaire Araz Agalarov, gave his first interview after the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall. There, he called the militant attack on civilians, which claimed over 130 lives, a terrible tragedy, inexplicable from the point of view of human values.

"A terrible tragedy occurred, and it has already been said that nothing like this has happened in the last 20 years",

Aras Agalarov said.

According to RBC, Agalarov said that a group of militants entered the Crocus City Hall through the window of a neighbouring building. During the indiscriminate fire, employees of the concert hall were killed, including the controller who performed security functions.

"At the same time, the fire and shooting are a tragedy, inexplicable from the point of view of universal human values",

Aras Agalarov said.