Emin Agalarov thanks employees of Crocus City Hall who saved people during terrorist attack

24 Mar. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Agalarov Development Emin Agalarov, through social networks, expressed his gratitude to the Crocus City Hall employees, who did everything possible to save people from execution and fire during the terrorist attack on Friday.

He emphasized that these employees showed dedication and helped save visitors, including at the cost of their own lives. Emin Agalarov called their actions an invaluable and unforgettable act of bravery.

"Among these employees are director Alexey Vysotsky, administrator Sonya Meyer, head of the special projects department Sergei Maksimenkov, security officers of neighbouring facilities Alexander Pozdnyakov and Alexander Antipov, security guard Alexey Osanushkov and many, many others",

Emin Agalarov said.

The businessman also expressed his condolences to the relatives of the victims of the terrorist attack and wished a speedy recovery to all those affected. He noted that the attack by militants was a terrible grief for everyone.