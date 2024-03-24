Georgian authorities want to abolish second rounds of elections

24 Mar. 13:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The ruling party of Georgia is in favor of abolishing second rounds for majoritarian candidates in elections to local authorities (sakrebulo). This initiative of the Georgian Dream party will be presented in the form of amendments to the Electoral Code at a bureau meeting scheduled for March 25.

The new amendments stipulate that the candidate with the highest number of votes will win in the first round. The authorities believe that amendments to the Code will make it possible to form the sakrebulo after the elections quickly and increase its work efficiency.

"Due to the current regulations, there are often cases when it is necessary to conduct second rounds, which interferes with the rapid completion of the sakrebulo as a representative body and, accordingly, its effective functioning",

the explanation of the initiative states.

Let us remind you that the last elections of majoritarian deputies were held in 2021. Then, due to the second rounds, 24 out of 63 sakrebulos were unable to begin work immediately.