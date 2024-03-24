Owners of Crocus City Hall promise to restore it

24 Mar. 14:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Russian holding Crocus Group, the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the Moscow region will be restored.

"We will never forget those who fell victim to terrorists. What was destroyed by their dirty hands will be restored",

the text says.

The holding also expressed deep condolences to all the families of the victims.

"Together with all of Russia, we mourn the dead and hope for a speedy recovery of those who suffered in this terrible tragedy. In these difficult days, we are doing and will do everything possible to help the authorities and special services in their difficult work, as well as together with the whole country to help the victims of the terrorist attack",

the publication says.

Let us remind you that on Friday evening a group of militants shot people at point-blank range who came to the concert of the Picnic group, and then set the concert hall on fire. The fire area was just under 13 thousand square meters. The roof of the building collapsed completely, and the hall itself burned out.