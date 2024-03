Georgian PM to visit Yerevan today

25 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze will pay an official visit to Armenia on Monday.

Kobakhidze will meet his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan and President Vahagn Khachaturyan, the Government Administration reported.

The Georgian delegation also involves the First Vice Prime Minister Levan Davitashvili, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ilia Darchiashvili, Minister of Education Giorgi Amilakhvari and head of the Government Administration Levan Zhorzholiani.

In mid-March, the Georgian PM traveled to Azerbaijan, where he met with President Ilham Aliyev.