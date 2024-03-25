Qatar Airways gets acquainted with Uzbekistan's tourism potential

25 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A virtual presentation of the tourism potential of Uzbekistan was held for heads of Qatar Airways offices around the world.

The event was organized in connection with the launch of direct flights by Qatar Airways on the Doha-Tashkent route from June 2024.

The event was attended by representatives of the Tourism Committee under the Uzbek Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change, as well as the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Doha.

Presentations on the tourism opportunities of Uzbekistan were organized for the participants. Detailed information was provided about the rich history of the country, its ancient cities and cultural traditions.