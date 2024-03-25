Debris at Crocus to be cleared until March 26

25 Mar. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the Moscow region, Andrey Vorobyov, announced the extension of the search operation at the site of the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue.

The governor said that search operation dates had been extended until 17:00 on March 26.

Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall

Let us remind you that on March 22, during a concert by the rock group "Picnic", militants carried out a terrorist attack in a concert venue. According to the Investigative Committee, as a result of the terrorist attack, 137 people were killed.