Upper Lars now: about 500 hundred trucks stuck in traffic jam

25 Mar. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

In North Ossetia, almost 500 thousand trucks are waiting to cross the Russian-Georgian border. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic spoke about this.

"There are 220 heavy-duty vehicles in the parking lot, and 236 heavy-duty vehicles are on the road, waiting to pass through the Upper Lars checkpoint towards Georgia",

the Ministry's press service said.

The data center informs that almost 4.1 thousand heavy trucks were registered in the electronic queue by this morning.

Let us remind you that the movement of large vehicles along the Georgian Military Road was suspended on the evening of March 21 due to bad weather in Georgia. Since the evening of March 23, the movement of all cars has been restricted.