World jiu-jitsu champion helped terrorists

26 Mar. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

An accomplice of terrorists, a 25-year-old world champion in jiu-jitsu, was detained in Ingushetia. He will be prosecuted.

An accomplice of the militants who attacked a police post in April 2023, in Ingushetia, was caught by security forces, the Rozysk Ingushetia telegram channel reports.

The 25-year-old world jiu-jitsu champion Seyd-Umar Imazhgoev is detained for assisting one of the bandits who were killed on March 3 in Karabulak.

As the detained admitted, in the spring of 2023, a militant asked him to clean and lubricate a rusty pistol. The terrorist explained, that he had taken weapons from the militants’ cache and announced his desire to “go to jihad.” He also invited Imazhgoev to follow him, but he refused.

The detainee, being a hunter, knows how to handle weapons and did everything the militant said. Later, he bought his aсquaintance spare parts for a machine gun and magazines for a pistol.