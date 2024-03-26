Over 30 vehicles rescued from snow trap in Armenia

26 Mar. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Rescuers came to the aid of car owners trapped in snow. The incident occurred in the northwestern part of Armenia.

Patrolmen of the Shirak province of Armenia, rescuers and employees of the Road Department Foundation rescued over 30 vehicles from snow captivity, local media inform.

The incident occurred early in the morning of March 26 on the Musayelyan-Vardakhbyur road.

As the blizzard was raging, rescuers managed to help over 40 citizens to get off the road blocked by ice.