Ministry of Emergency Situations updates list of Crocus City Hall terrorist attack victims

26 Mar. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

As a result of the terrorist attack at the concert hall, at least 139 people were killed, the Investigative Committee reports. To date, the bodies of 120 victims have been identified.

A new list of victims of the terrorist attack that took place last Friday at the Crocus City Hall was published on the website of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Terrorist attack in Crocus

On the evening of March 22, a group of militants armed with machine guns entered the concert hall and opened fire on people who came to the Picnic band concert. They then set the hall on fire and fled. As a result of the fire, the roof of the hall collapsed and the hall itself was completely burned out. According to the Investigative Committee, as a result of the terrorist attack, 139 people died and 182 left injured.