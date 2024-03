27 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The "Great Return” program is underway in Azerbaijan. On March 27, another group of former internally displaced persons was sent to the Azerbaijani city of Fuzuli.

At this stage, another 35 families or 134 people moved to the city of Fuzuli from the Garadagh district of Baku.

Until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Fuzuli has been provided for 631 families or 2,379 people.