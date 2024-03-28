Pashinyan bans separatist structures in Armenia

28 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Statements that some Armenian politicians who previously represented the separatist regime in Azerbaijan's Karabakh Economic Region is operating in Armenia are a threat to national security, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

According to him, some circles, forcibly displaced from Karabakh, "take actions and steps that threaten Armenia’s national security, declare some governments in exile."

"I would like to state very clearly that there is a government in the Republic of Armenia and this government is sitting in this room," Pashinyan said.

The PM warned that in case of necessity, appropriate steps should be taken so that foreign forces do not use certain circles to create threats to Armenia’s national security.

Pashinyan's statment came after the last leader of the Karabakh separatists Samvel Shahramanyan said in an interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro that his government in exile exists in Armenia.