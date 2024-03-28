Thunderstorm and wind come to Almaty after dust storm

28 Mar. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Bad weather paralyzed traffic in Almaty. Kazakh media reported problems with the weather and the situation on the roads.

At first, a dust storm hit the city, leaving it in darkness, Sputnik Kazakhstan reports. A strong wind arose, residents described it as hurricane. Then it started raining and a thunderstorm broke out.

In addition to this, the roads practically stopped: traffic jams reached 10 points.

Tomorrow the weather won't get any better. According to weather forecasters, there will be rain in the Almaty mountains and a thunderstorm is expected on Friday. Wind speed can reach 28 m/s.