Ingushetia to repair tower complex that Mendeleev visited

28 Mar. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The authorities of Ingushetia plan to reconstruct the complex of ancient towers "Furtoug". The object is famous for the fact that the scientist Dmitry Mendeleev came there at the end of the 19th century.

"The Committee for the Protection of Cultural Heritage Objects of the Republic of Ingushetia has agreed on a project for the restoration of the battle towers, several residential towers and crypts of the Furtoug tower complex in the Dzheirakh region of mountainous Ingushetia. Let us note that in July 1880, the famous Russian scientist Dmitry Mendeleev visited Furtoug with a geological expedition",

Government of Ingushetia said.

The reconstruction of the towers will be carried out by the ASM Group company, which is engaged in the repair of other tower complexes in the republic.

The complex of towers is located near the Armkhi resort and Furtoug waterfall. In one of its buildings there is a museum of the revolutionary Gapur Akhriev.