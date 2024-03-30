New buses hit the streets of Cherkessk

30 Mar. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

19 new buses made their debut in Cherkessk. Each bus is a modern vehicle with 77 seats. The buses are comfortable for people with limited mobility.

19 brand new comfortable city buses are now available in Cherkessk. This significant addition to the bus fleet covered 100% of Cherkessk's needs for passenger transportation.

“A new round of development of passenger transport is completed in Cherkessk. We received buses under the “Safe Quality Roads” program. They are modern vehicles with 77 seats, comfortable for people with limited mobility. In the near future, we will try to update all passenger vehicles in the republic,”

– Head of Karachay-Cherkessia Rashid Temrezov said.

According to the head of the region, the introduction of new buses into urban transportation system helps improve the environmental situation in Cherkessk. Thanks to modern technology, these buses are environmentally friendly and resource efficient.