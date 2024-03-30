Armenian ammunition found in Kalbajar district

30 Mar. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan

Artillery installations and ammunition were discovered in the villages of Chaparli and Gasanirz in the Kalbajar district, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan reports.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan informed that artillery installations and ammunition were found on the territory of the Kalbajar region.

According to the ministry, the ammunition was found on the territory of the villages of Chaparly and Gasanirz.

“Two KS-19 anti-aircraft guns were discovered, as well as a large number of cartridges of various calibers and machine gun magazines, on the territory of the village of Gasanirz,”

– the press service of the ministry reports.

Let us recall that in early March, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called on Yerevan to hand over to the Azerbaijani authorities all maps of the minefields that were created by the invaders during the Karabakh War in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.