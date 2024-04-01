Netanyahu recovering after hernia surgery

1 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is recovering after undergoing hernia surgery on March 31, which was successful, a hospital spokesperson said.

Netanyahu’s office said the hernia was discovered during a routine checkup. The Israeli PM was under full anesthesia and unconscious for the procedure. Accordingly, his duties were filled by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Yariv Levi.

The director of the surgical department, who was part of the team that operated on the prime minister, said the surgery went as expected and that Netanyahu was "awake, recovering and talking with his family."