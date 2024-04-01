Azerbaijan counts hundreds of occupants' cameras disabled in Karabakh

1 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Over 200 optical-electronic and surveillance cameras that used to belong to occupants were disabled in Azerbaijan's Karabakh Economic Region during the early round of local anti-terror measures, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said.

"The Armenian armed forces' tracking and surveillance systems, which had been detected in advance in trenches, firing positions, strongholds, and permanent dislocations, were eliminated as legitimate military targets during the Azerbaijan Army's initial anti-terror measures in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan," the statement reads.

The ministry added that over 200 improvised optoelectronic and surveillance cameras used by the Armenian armed forces were installed at altitudes of 10-15 and 20-30 meters along the contact line for up to 480 km to monitor the movement of Azerbaijan Army units and civilians and carry out various provocative activities against them.

The cameras have been incapacitated by the use of high-precision weapons that are in the armament of the Azerbaijan Army, the ministry added.