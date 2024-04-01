More flights to connect Sochi, Istanbul

1 Apr. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Direct flights to Istanbul from Sochi will be operated more frequently during the spring and summer seasons. The Black Sea coast will be connected by 6 daily flights.

The air carrier Ural Airlines is launching new Sochi-Istanbul flights.

Now it is possible to fly in this direction six times a week, the press service of the Sochi airport reports.

The Sochi air hub began to operate flights on a spring-summer schedule. In this regard, the number of flights to Istanbul have been increased to 6 a day.

The flight will be possible on an Airbus A320 aircraft with 162 seats. The flight lasts little longer than two hours.

The air carrier Ural Airlines has become the 5th company to fly from Sochi to Istanbul.

Rossiya, Azimut, IrAero and Red Wings also perform flights on this route.