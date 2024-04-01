Visa-free temporary stay may be reduced for migrants in Russia

1 Apr. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has prepared a number of proposals aimed at tightening migration legislation. The government will consider them in the near future.

In Russia, the visa-free temporary stay may be reduced to 90 days a year. The Ministry of Internal Affairs came up with this initiative.

The ministry sent a corresponding bill with proposals to tighten legislation in the field of migration to the government.

According to the document, it is proposed to introduce biometric identification of people entering Russia, as well as a digital profile of a foreign citizen, allowing to track down certain categories of foreigners in the country.

In addition, the Ministry of Internal Affairs considers it necessary to strengthen control over employers hiring specialists from abroad, to introduce extrajudicial restrictions on the rights of illegal migrants and to prohibit organizations, including government agencies, from providing any kind of services to foreigners who have violated migration legislation.

Currently, migrants have the opportunity to stay in the Russian Federation for three months after they crossed the border. When signing an employment contract, this period can be extended up to a year.