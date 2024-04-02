Russian and Turkish FMs discuss Black Sea shipping

2 Apr. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan have discussed ways of ensuring the safety of shipping in the Black Sea, a diplomatic source in Turkey reported.

"In a telephone conversation, which took place on April 1, regional issues and the safety of shipping in the Black Sea were discussed," the source said.

The diplomats also discussed bilateral cooperation and the schedule of upcoming contacts at various levels, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"[The sides] touched upon some aspects of Russian-Turkish cooperation, as well as the schedule of upcoming contacts at various levels," the ministry said.

The Russian ministry also said that as a follow-up to the talks on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on March 1, the ministers discussed topical issues on the regional agenda with a focus on the situation in the Black Sea region, as well as in the South Caucasus, including in connection with the development of the activities of the "3+3" regional platform.