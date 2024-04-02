Vagit Alekperov becomes richest businessman in Russia

2 Apr. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Vagit Alekperov topped the list of the richest people in Russia compiled by Forbes. The ex-president of Lukoil reached first place in the rating for the first time.

The fortune of the current chairman of the Public Council of the Our Future Foundation is now estimated at $28.6 billion. A year ago it was $20.5 billion.

Second place in the list is taken by the head of the board Leonid Mikhelson. Forbes analysts believe that his fortune is $27.4 billion. Over the year it has increased by almost $6 billion.

Vladimir Lisin also made it into the top 3.

Forbes compiles the list of the world's richest people for the 38th time. In 2024, there are 125 billionaires from Russia. It is 15 more than in 2023.

Not only the number of Russians in the ranking has increased, but also their wealth in total. A year ago, it was estimated at $505 billion. Today, Russian billionaires account for almost $577 billion.

64 businessmen from the list became richer, while 24 people's wealth decreased. Four people returned to the list, 19 became billionaires for the first time in their lives.