Baku urges international community to force Yerevan to stop mine terror

3 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva has disseminated information about mine explosions in Tartar and Aghdam.

"Armenian mines planted on our lands during the thirty years of occupation continue to endanger people's lives and health. Another mine terror attack injured four individuals recently. A total of 350 people have suffered from mines since the II Karabakh War until today," the ombudsperson said.

She urged the international community not to keep silent about Armenia's mine terror, but put serious pressure on Yerevan to present accurate mine maps to Baku.

"The international community should not keep silent about Armenia's mine terror, but should put serious pressure on this country to present accurate mine maps to Azerbaijan," the ombudsperson said.

Several mine incidents took place on April 2 in the territory of Chayli village in the Tartar region. As a result of a mine explosion, three herdmen were injured while grazing animals in an area not cleared of mines, as well as an employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency, who was carrying out demining works.