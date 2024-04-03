Kashagan oil field operator denies spill reports

3 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

NCOC, the operator of Kazakhstan's giant offshore Kashagan oilfield denied reports of an oil spill near the field and said its facilities were working normally.

"As of March 30, 2024, at 7:43 (GMT+5) or 2:43 (UTC), there has been no conclusive evidence to support claims of oil, wastewater, or other liquid leakage at the offshore complex of the Kashagan field," the operator said.

NCOC said those satellite images showed some different, natural phenomenon, and subsequent shots of the same location showed nothing unusual.

"The area around D Island referenced in the publication underwent inspection, revealing no evidence of spills or leaks. NCOC's offshore facilities are functioning without any abnormalities," the statement reads.

The company said it had studied the area and found no irregularities.

Earlier on Tuesday, satellite imagery had captured a large oil spill in the northern Caspian Sea near Kashagan - a slick of around 7 square km.