Abandoned ammunition seized in Azerbaijan's Khankendi

3 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ammunition has been found in Khankendi, the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

"Following police operations carried out on April 2, the servicemen discovered and confiscated 14 automatic rifles, one machine gun, one rifle, 47 ammunition magazines, 900 cartridges of various calibers, and additional ammunition within the confines of Khankendi," the statement reads.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.