OPEC+ not to change oil production volumes

3 Apr. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The OPEC+ Monitoring Committee or JMMC issued an order according to which the organization's member countries will keep the same level of oil production. Information about this was published on the association's page following the meeting of OPEC+ representatives, which was held online.

"The JMMC reviewed oil production data for January and February 2024 and noted high compliance with the Declaration of Cooperation of OPEC and non-OPEC countries",

JMMC said.

It is noted that the next meeting of the committee should take place in early June.