4 Apr. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Sappers and dog handlers quickly arrived at the Stalin Museum in Gori after receiving a signal that a bomb had been planted in the building. It is reported that visitors and staff were evacuated

It subsequently became known that no dangerous objects were found in the building. The staff has now returned to work.

The investigation into the facts continues. The circle of those involved in the false signal is being established. The investigation is underway under the article on telephone terrorism.