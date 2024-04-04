Three more people involved in terrorist attack at Crocus detained

4 Apr. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Moscow, Yekaterinburg and Omsk, three people involved in a terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall have been detained, the FSB Public Relations Center reported.

According to the department, the detainees are suspected of financing and recruiting militants who participated in the attack on March 22. The intelligence services say that two of those detained are from Central Asia, and the third one is a citizen of the Russian Federation.

The FSB also noted that the two transferred funds with which weapons and a vehicle were purchased. The third one, in turn, was involved in recruiting and financing the militants.

Terrorist attack at Crocus

Let us remind you that the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall occurred on March 22. 144 people became victims of the militant attack, and another 551 people were injured.

The day after the attack, 11 suspects were caught, including four terrorists who participated in the attack. On March 31, three terrorists involved in the attack were detained in Dagestan. They also planned to carry out terrorist attacks in Makhachkala and Kaspiysk.