Türkiye heads for green energy

Türkiye intends to annually increase the share of green energy in the country’s energy production industry by 5 GW and increase total electricity production to 190 GW by 2035, the head of the country’s Ministry of Energy said.

The Turkish authorities plan to gradually increase the share of renewable energy sources (RES) in the overall structure of energy supply to enterprises and consumers, starting in 2024, Turkish media inform.

Annually, Turkish energy workers intend to introduce 5 GW of new renewable energy capacity: 3.5 GW will be supplied to the country's energy system by new solar power plants, and 1.5 GW by wind power plants, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said.

“In general, within 12 years, starting in 2024, the total capacity of new renewable energy sources in Türkiye will reach 60,000 MW,”

- Alparslan Bayraktar said.

The total capacity of Türkiye's energy system will reach 190,000 MW by 2035, the minister assured.