Kazakhstan diverts river bed urgently due to threat of flooding

7 Apr. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the Atyrau region, as part of the fight against a powerful flood, it was decided to divert the river bed, and blasting work began on artificial dams.

"The issue of reducing melt water is urgent so that the Zhem River does not threaten populated areas. To achieve this, work began to turn the water course by blowing up artificial dams located along the Zhem",

the Atyrau region's authorities said.

Dams were often built by farmers for agricultural purposes. They interfere with the normal flow of water in the area of the city of Kulsary, which aggravates the flood situation.

"Therefore, by blowing up dams, we open up clogged riverbeds using TNT. As a result, the unhindered flow of the river is ensured',

the region's akimat said.

In the city of Kulsary, a state of emergency was declared on April 4 due to the threat of flooding. The flood began on April 5. On the morning of April 7, the evacuation of the population was actively underway. Over 28.5 thousand people had already been evacuated.

Due to rising water, the road in the direction of Kulsary-Mukyr is washed out. In the Atyrau region and four other regions of the country, traffic is limited.