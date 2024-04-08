Kremlin: No exact dates set for meeting between Putin and Erdoğan

8 Apr. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, contacts between Russia and Türkiye at the highest level are being prepared and are possible in the foreseeable future.

At the same time, he noted that the timing of the meeting between the presidents of the countries - Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan - had not yet been determined.

The press secretary emphasized that in all financial matters, contacts at the working level were constantly carried out in order to find a way out of this situation.

"Certain problems are indeed present and it is obvious what is causing these problems. This causes serious damage to the interests of economic operators, both ours and Türkiye",

Dmitry Peskov said