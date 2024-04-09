CoE Secretary General calls on Armenia to peace in Caucasus

9 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan received the delegation led by the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić on April 8.

The speaker presented the procedure of the Council of Europe Action Plan for Armenia 2023-2026.

“We highlight the high assessment of the last monitoring report on the activity of democratic institutes of Armenia of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). Now the report Honouring Obligations and Commitments by Armenia is being prepared, which we emphasize in terms of the effective implementation of the reforms,” Alen Simonyan said.

Marija Pejčinović Burić, in turn, reaffirmed the high assessment of the Council of Europe of the implementation of the reforms in Armenia and the commitment of being faithful to democracy and peace, News.am reported.

"Peace has no alternative, and we should our best in order it to be established as soon as possible and be lasting,” Marija Pejčinović Burić said.

The programmes being jointly implemented with the CoE, the process of Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations, the security situation in the region, as well as the perspectives of Armenia-EU relations were discussed during the meeting.