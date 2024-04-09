Xi Jinping invites Vladimir Putin to Beijing

9 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to China is expected to take place later in 2024, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Beijing today, at which they reportedly discussed Putin's upcoming state visit, among other things.

"The Chinese leader welcomed Lavrov's arrival in Beijing as an important stage in the comprehensive preparations for the upcoming state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the People's Republic of China this year," the ministry said.

Kremlin on Putin's visit to China

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Sergey Lavrov’s visit to China can be seen as preparations for interaction at the highest level but it is premature to specify the exact dates of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China.

The Kremlin official noted that Russia and China share the understanding of the feasibility and necessity of interaction at the highest level. "given the high level of friendly relations."

X-Lavrov meeting

Lavrov recalled that this year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Russia, noting that Moscow and Beijing were ready to carry out "new strategic tasks," as set out by the countries’ leaders.

The Russian FM passed along a warm hello from Vladimir Putin to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, noting that the Russian head of state highly appreciated Xi’s congratulation following the election.

Putin’s re-election as Russian president "gave additional guarantees of continuing along the path toward strengthening them further," the Russian diplomat said.