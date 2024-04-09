Netanyahu promises to destroy all Hamas battalions

9 Apr. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel will destroy all Hamas battalions, including in Rafah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"We will complete the liquidation of Hamas battalions, including in Rafah. There is no force in the world that can stop us",

Benjamin Netanyahu said.

The head of the Israeli Cabinet emphasized that many forces were trying to stop Israel and prevent its ground operation in Rafah. At the same time, he assured that Hamas would not repeat what it did.

Earlier, the Israeli Prime Minister did not disclose the start date of the operation in Rafah, but said that it had been determined. In addition to this, the Israeli army withdrew the 98th Brigade from the city of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip.