Residents of Tbilisi march against law on foreign agents

9 Apr. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

At this moment, a march is taking place in Tbilisi, demanding that the Georgian authorities not pass the bill on foreign agents. Local media reported this.

The action began at Republic Square and will end near the parliament building.

Demonstrators wave flags of Georgia and the European Union. They are also going to present an action plan to fight the bill.

History of the law on foreign agents in Georgia

A year ago, the Georgian leadership was going to pass a bill on foreign agents, but after a wave of protests, it decided not to do it. At the beginning of this month, it became known that the republican authorities would try to pass the bill once again.

This bill applies not to individuals, but to non-profit legal entities and media, whose income is more than 20% generated from revenues from other countries.