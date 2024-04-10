Another warehouse of Armenian weapons found in Khankendi

10 Apr. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The day before, in the territory of the city of Khankendi liberated from the Armenian occupation, Azerbaijani police during the search found another warehouse of weapons left by the Armenian military.

The amount of hidden weapons and ammunition is impressive. There are 11 machine guns, 4 pistols, a rifle, a grenade launcher, 11 grenades, 3 shells, 14 fuses, 34 clips, 1,580 rounds of various calibers, 13 bayonets and other ammunition, AZERTAC reports with reference to the press service of the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is not the only cache left by the Armenian military in the hope of revenge. In March alone, in the territory of the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions of Azerbaijan, including in Khankendi, Azerbaijani law enforcement officers found five similar warehouses, two of which were hidden in the territories schools and kindergartens. This is the fourth such find in April.