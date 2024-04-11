EU supports negotiations between Armenia and Türkiye

11 Apr. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union expects that the special representatives of Armenia and Türkiye will hold negotiations in the near future. This statement was made by the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus.

"Having talked with both Rubinyan (special representative of Armenia – editor's note) and Kilych (special representative of Türkiye – editor’s note), I heard the interest of both parties in achieving progress in this direction",

Toivo Klaar said.

He stressed that the EU supports this and looks forward to rapid progress.

"I hope that in the near future this process will advance and produce results for the benefit of Armenia, for the benefit of Türkiye, for the benefit of the region",

the European official said.