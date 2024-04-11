Kazakhstan decides to build half as many reservoirs as required

11 Apr. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

To prevent future floods in Kazakhstan from turning into a natural disaster, new reservoirs will be built in the republic.

The plans include the construction of 20 reservoirs in 11 regions of Kazakhstan. The construction of 5 reservoirs will begin this year, the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation said. The new storage facilities will reduce the threat of flooding for 70 settlements and will also expand the area for irrigation of agricultural land.

Existing reservoirs will also be repaired. It will reduce the risk of flooding in another 64 settlements during flood periods.

Let us note that, according to the estimates of the Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan, the country lacks 40 reservoirs.