Evacuation due to flood begins in Aktobe region

11 Apr. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

In some villages of the Aktobe region, the evacuation of the population has begun.

The decision to evacuate was made against the backdrop of rising water levels in the Torgai River, and several villages were at risk of flooding. On Thursday evening, evacuation by helicopter began from the village of Mamyr, Irgiz region. Children were among the first to leave the village. 33 residents were evacuated, 24 of them children.

Work is underway to strengthen the dam on the Torgai River.

In general, the flood situation in the Aktobe region is stable.